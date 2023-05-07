East Texas community remembers former firefighter who died in Gilmer firework explosion

Jared Maddox helped create memories that would last a lifetime in the same place he tragically lost his life at Firehouse 9.

GILMER, Texas — A retired firefighter was killed in a firework explosion at a venue near Gilmer Tuesday.

Investigators tell us Jared Maddox and several other people were at the Firehouse 9 venue preparing fireworks for a Fourth of July celebration when the incident happened.

Jared Maddox helped create memories that would last a lifetime in the same place he tragically lost his life and now his memory will live on forever.

Jamie Goode is one of many who had the chance to celebrate one of the most special days of her life at Firehouse 9. Goode said it was more than just a business.

"He stayed friends with all of his clients. He just made himself part of your family, you wanted to welcome him in," Goode said.

Those who knew him said Maddox found joy in helping others including hosting Thanksgiving dinners for those in need. Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb knew Maddox personally.

"He just like giving back and taking care of the folks around him and his family, and he's gonna be greatly missed," Webb said.

Goode said his loss comes with the loss of the venue and the moments shared with many people.

"Being retired firefighter, and you died on Fourth of July with fireworks in a place that you create memories for other people for other families...it's sad," Goode said.