Rival high schools come together for the 32nd Annual Pantry Raid in Tyler

Tyler High and Tyler Legacy are coming together again this year before their big football rivalry to raise meals for hungry East Texans.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler High and Tyler Legacy are coming together to raise meals for the 32nd Annual Pantry Raid before their big football rivalry game this year.

“This year’s event is more important than ever as so many East Texans are struggling to feed their families because of the high cost of food due to inflation,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “We are so excited that students will kick off the football season by supporting their community to help the one in six East Texans facing hunger, including one in four children.

Since 1991, local students have raised more than 1.5 million meals. Last year, 102, 257 meals were raised.

“Tyler ISD is grateful to the East Texas Food Bank for its continued impact on the lives of our students and families each year,” said Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD Chief Communications Officer. “The hunger-relief services ETFB provides is a tremendous benefit to our families.”