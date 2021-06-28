Rose City Airfest coming to Tyler Pounds Regional Airport 4th of July weekend

The event begins Friday, July 2 and runs through Sunday, July 4 and will be the first airshow held at Tyler Pounds in 10 years.

TYLER, Texas — The Cedar Creek Veterans Foundation and the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum (HAMM) will host the first Rose City Airfest 4th of July weekend at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

According to the city of Tyler, the event kicks off Friday, July 2 with the arrival of WWII Warbirds into HAMM located at 150 Airport Boulevard.

The airshow is the first to be held at the airport in 10 years.

Performers include Randy Ball’s Russian MiG17, a variety of vintage warbird planes including WW II era B-17 “Texas Raiders”, B-25 “Devil Dog”, the last remaining Helldiver and Vietnam era planes and helicopters.

The annual Magnificent Warbird Expo will be held July 3-4 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum.

Rides and tours of the airshow planes will also be available.

Rose City Airfest tickets purchased by June 30 are $25 for one adult general admission plus one free child's entry. After July 1, tickets will be $25 for adults and $5 for children. The proceeds from Rose City Airfest will primarily benefit Camp V, an all-inclusive veteran’s support center in Tyler.

Tickets for the Magnificent Warbird Expo cost $15 for adults and $5 for children.

An announcement will be posted to social media regarding the statues of the events in the vent of rain. Small personal umbrellas are allowed at the events.

Friday Schedule of Events

10 a.m. - Gates open

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Warbird Expo/rides

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. - Concert starring Kristyn Harris