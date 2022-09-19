Rose City Fiesta celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

"The Hispanic population has grown fast. It's actually one of the fastest growing population groups in East Texas," said Nancy Rangel with the Tyler HBA

TYLER, Texas — Food, bounce houses and performances barely scratch the surface of what Sunday's Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at Bergfeld Park in Tyler is all about.

"This is a time where we get to really showcase a lot of the impact that Latinos and Hispanics have made in the United States," said Nancy Rangel, president and CEO of the Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance.

She said this is the fourth year for the fiesta. It won’t be the last.

"Here in East Texas, the Hispanic population has grown fast. It's actually one of the fastest growing population groups in East Texas," Rangel said.

This is true across the state as well. US Census data show Hispanics are now the largest racial demographic in Texas.

The numbers showed that as of July 1, 2021, there were an estimated 11.86 million Hispanic Texans, 40.2% of the state’s population.

White, non-Hispanic Texans made up 39.4% of the population, an estimated 11.63 million people.

"We want to be able to embrace that and we want to invite the whole community to come out and embrace us just as much," Rangel said.

For attendee Salma Lamas, Hispanic Heritage Month is a reminder to be proud of her roots.

“Everybody is beautiful in their own way," Lamas said. "They don’t need to change their race or any other things about themselves because they’re already beautiful inside.”

The Rose City Fiesta is just the beginning of what the Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance has to offer for Hispanic Heritage Month. The alliance is accepting nominations for the annual Hispanic Achievers & Business Leaders Awards through Oct. 15.