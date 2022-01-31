Rose City SHRM Board completes future leadership program

R.C. SHRM's board of directors is now duly installed for 2022 by choosing to lead into the future.

TYLER, Texas — The Rose City Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Board of Directors completed a program focused on future leadership, hosted by guest speaker, author and podcast host, Bruce W. Waller. He serves as the Vice President of Corporate Relocation for Armstrong Relocation and Companies in Dallas and has helped companies arrange relocation services for more than 25 years.

"It was super energizing and inspiring to connect with these special leaders in Tyler, Texas," said Waller. "The future is bright for East Texas."

The board was officially duly installed for 2022 while embarking on a journey by choosing to lead into the future. Waller's educational leadership program focuses on leaders making a difference not only in the workplace, but also in their communities.

The group was gifted a paperback version of Waller's leadership podcast titled Life in the Leadership Lane.