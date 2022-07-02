Tyler Rose Garden entrance gate temporarily closed this week

Visitors can still enter the garden through the Rose Garden Center or through the side gate on Houston St.

The front gate to the Tyler Rose Garden will be closed this week, leading visitors to seek a separate entrance.

From Monday, July 25, to Friday, July 29, the front gate of the Rose Garden will be closed to allow contractors to resurface the interior parking lot. Visitors can still enter the garden through the Rose Garden Center or through the side gate on Houston St.

Visitors are asked to keep in mind that the two alternate entrances have different times in which they will be open. The Garden Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., whereas the side gate on Houston St. will be open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Parking alternatives to the main lot will be available along Rose Park Dr., W. Houston St., and S. Peach Ave.