Police recover nearly $300K worth of stolen vehicles in Rusk County

Officials said they found several vehicles such as trucks, trailers, side by sides, a skid steer, and an ATV.

Example video title will go here for this video

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Police found multiple stolen vehicles on a property in Rusk County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Rusk County Sherirf's Office, the police was informed of stolen items on property in the 5300 block of County Road 1114.

The items found in the area were multiple stolen vehicles such as trucks, trailers, side by sides, a skid steer, and an ATV. The stolen items were valued at approximately $290,000.

Police said they notified Gregg, Smith, and Upshur County due to the some of the stolen items that were recovered were connected to those Sheriff''s Offices.