Non-profit donates body armor to K-9 officer in Rusk County

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and K/C Plumbing LLC of Henderson worked together to provide K9 Tyson a bullet and stab protective vest.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas K9 officer was gifted a body armor from a non-profit.

According to a Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, K9 Tyson received a bullet and stab protective vest from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Founded in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provide protection vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs and related agencies throughout the United States.

The body armors are designed to potentially save the life of K9 officers in the field.

According to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,043 vests to K9s across the country at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283 and weighs an average of 4-5 lb.

K/C Plumbing LLC of Henderson sponsored K9 Tyson's vest, the Facebook post said.