Salvation Army Center of Hope provides shelter, clothing and hot meals to those in need

TYLER, Texas — The Salvation Army Center of Hope is providing for the community of East Texas in magnificent ways. The establishment, located in Tyler, is available to anyone in need of shelter, fully equipped with beds, showers and laundry capabilities. The staff also provides hot meals and replacement clothing.

The organization's traditional policy to provide a form of identification is being waived, and those without ID will be placed in a restricted area separate from others.

All people within the shelter are required to wear a mask, which will be provided upon entrance to the shelter.