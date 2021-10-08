Salvation Army of Tyler seeking school supplies

Upcoming school year is right around the corner and The Salvation Army of Tyler is working to provide school supplies for all in need.
School starts Monday, August 16th. With 22 kids signed up for the waitlist so far, Cindy Bell, Director of Development expects that number to grow closer to the start date. They typically receive 80-150 requests each school year.
With a low number of donations, Salvation Army of Tyler had to implement a waitlist system because they "don't want to make a promise that we cannot keep" said Bell.
"We're desperately asking the community to support this cause" added Bell.
If you would like to donate, The Salvation Army of Tyler currently needs backpacks that are filled with school supplies already or individual items that can be assembled. Donations can be dropped off at the office at 633 N. Broadway Monday-Friday. They do have an online Walmart registry for those that would prefer shopping online: