Salvation Army of Tyler seeking school supplies

Upcoming school year is right around the corner and The Salvation Army of Tyler is working to provide school supplies for all in need.

School starts Monday, August 16th. With 22 kids signed up for the waitlist so far, Cindy Bell, Director of Development expects that number to grow closer to the start date. They typically receive 80-150 requests each school year.

With a low number of donations, Salvation Army of Tyler had to implement a waitlist system because they "don't want to make a promise that we cannot keep" said Bell.

"We're desperately asking the community to support this cause" added Bell.