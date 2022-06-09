School districts across East Texas weared maroon to support Uvalde CISD students and staff on their first day of school

“I’m wearing maroon because I want to show support to the kids in Uvalde."

TEXAS, USA — Several East Texas school districts have already begun the school year. But for Uvalde, their school year started on Tuesday, September 9th.

After a tragic ending to their school year and a tumultuous summer. Students, teachers, and staff from across the state showed solidarity to the community of Uvalde by wearing their school colors.

“I’m wearing maroon because I want to show support to the kids in Uvalde,” Gabryel Kissem, eight grader at Chapel Hill Junior High said. “I just want them to know that we’re here for them even if we can’t give them a hug but we can show them how much they mean to us.”

It was an emotional first day back for Uvalde students as they returned to school and not see some of their classmates or teachers.

“I think the best thing for any person on that campus is to make sure that we’re creating an environment for them that makes them feel at home and safe, like they are a part of their school family,” Laura Boyd, school counselor at Jack Elementary said.

The color maroon is Uvalde CISD color. It symbolizes passion, beauty, and creativity, character traits each student wants to show in support for Uvalde.

“I feel like them seeing that people understand and that if we can help them in any way can be comforting to them in some way,” Kissem added.

Students and teachers also wanted to share words of comfort and positivity to the Uvalde community.

“Just words of confidence and to not be scared about it happening again,” Eric Hochheim, fifth grader at Jack Elementary said.

School officials expressed appreciation to the teachers for returning and expressing bravery.

“Our hearts go out to them, I can not imagine going through something of that nature,” Ashley Loyd, principal at Chapel Hill Junior High said. “We applaud you for having the strength and the courage to get back in it and do what we do every day, so we’re very proud of them."

Students hope their friends over in Uvalde have a safe and successful school year.