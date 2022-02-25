Senior Friday night dances are back at the Tyler Senior Center

The well attended event took a two year hiatus as COVID cases surged across the country.

TYLER, Texas — On Friday nights, the feeling’s right at the Tyler Senior Center.

Kay Odom has organized the dances for 15 years. She said the coveted weekly event got the boot two years ago when covid-19 swept the nation.

“We've had a lot more people be safe, rather than getting COVID so we're thrilled to be here tonight,” Odom said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the green light for most Americans to take off their masks.

Here in East Texas, cases are declining as well.

The blue in this graph is for the Tyler/Longview area.

The orange bars are for deep East Texas, where hospitalizations have fallen ever further.

That’s something to celebrate.

“I'm 82 years old. And I love this. It's good exercise for me,” dance night regular Martha Welch said.

Friday's dance was dedicated to Kay Odom's late husband who died from COVID last year.

“It was just like losing a member of the family for all of us,” attendee Mindy Lyons said.

They set a table for him, Patrick Odom.