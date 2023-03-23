Six Flags introduces rebranded water park

Six Flags announced that the Thrill Capital of South Texas will be unveiling the rebranded Hurricane Harbor San Antonio on April 29.

SAN ANTONIO — Six Flags Fiesta Texas is introducing a new-and-improved water park experience just in time for warmer temperatures.

Hurricane Harbor San Antonio will open on April 29 and boast several new family waterslide and innertube attractions, the park announced in a Thursday release.

“Six Flags Fiesta Texas is taking our water park to the next level with the introduction of Hurricane Harbor San Antonio,” Park President Jeffrey Siebert is quoted as saying in the release.

Among the new rides Hurricane Harbor will feature include a closed-tube slide called Vortex, a large thrill-ride called Rip Curl and smaller attractions Wipeout and Cowabunga.

The rendering below provided by Six Flags officials shows what guests can expect the entrance to the water park to look like.

The theme park said the new attraction will also include:

Eight palapas-style double decker cabanas

145 picnic tables

110 luxury lounge chairs

New landscaping

Hurricane Harbor will be open on select weekends starting April 29 before it welcomes visitors daily starting June 10.