Six Kilgore College instructors receive the annual NISOD Excellence Award

There will be a ceremony for all those who are receiving the award on May 28-31 in Austin.

Six Kilgore College instructors are set to receive the annual National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development Excellence Award.

The instructors receiving the award are Julian Redfearn (Business and Information Technology); Alesha O'Steen (Industrial Technologies); Ada Ortiz (Economics); Kristi Kleinig (Health Sciences); Lori Truman (Liberal Arts); and Mary Shaw (Math and Science).

Additionally, Redfearn is the 2022 Minnie Stevens Piper Professor nominee and recipient of the Hamilton F. and Kathryn G. Beeson Teaching Award.

The NISOD's Excellence Award recognizes faculty, staff and administrators every year who demonstrate a level of outstanding commitment to their craft and dedication to their students and fellow faculty members.

“Recognizing those individuals who have contributed to student success and their colleges’ mission is something we look forward to doing each year,” said Dr. Edward J. Leach, NISOD’s Executive Director.