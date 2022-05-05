Free dog adoptions at Smith County Animal Shelter on Mother's Day

The shelter is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Smith County Animal Shelter will be honoring mothers in Smith County not only on Mother's Day but the entire month.

Currently, there are 46 dogs available for adoption at the Smith County Animal Shelter, located at 322 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler

The shelter is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A new furever pet would make the perfect Mother’s Day gift! For more information, call 903-266-4303 or visit the Smith County Animal Shelter website.