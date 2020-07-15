Smith County, City of Tyler announce this year's Heat Response Plan

This year's plan includes updates specifically pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TYLER, Texas — The last few days of Heat Advisories means it's not only hot outside, but dangerously hot outside. That's why every year officials with the City of Tyler and Smith County come together to put out a Heat Response Plan.

"Heat exhaustion is one of the first things that comes up, but people that are outside a lot or that work outdoors are really susceptible to that, especially in a day like today," Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findlay said.

The Heat Plan breaks down signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, details what you should do if you suspect someone having these symptoms and who to call. It also compiles a list of places that people can go to get out of the sun either temporarily or overnight but with the COVID-19 pandemic still looming, this year's plan looks a little different.

"We have to adapt and our plans somewhat to account for the considerations and recommendations health wise as it relates to COVID," Findlay said.

Some of the places listed on previous years plans have been removed due to restrictions from the pandemic, like the Tyler public swimming pools.

"Sometimes we're directing them to public places and sometimes that's retail outlets, the mall, some of the retail stores, some city facilities, recreation centers, the library and things like that and while most of those places are, are back open, they're open with limited capacity as it relates to their occupant load," he said.

If you need a place to cool off from the heat, some places you can head to are the Tyler Public Library, the Glass Recreation Center and even the Broadway Square Mall. For over night shelter, there's the Salvation Army in Tyler.

As more cases of coronavirus continue to pop up in East Texas, Findlay says they're prepared to make changes to the plan in the event businesses are forced to close back down.

"We're aware of that, that next week might look totally different than this week," Findlay said. "And so we really do have to make sure that we remain flexible and on top of this to make changes where they are needed."