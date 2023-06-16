South Texas Botanical Gardens free for dads Father's Day weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — South Texas Botanical Gardens Executive Director Michael Womack stooped by to talk with Lexis Greene about the center's $2 Community Day event this weekend.
Dads will be able to get in free over the weekend using the password 'lizards and snakes.'
Womack said refreshments will be available so that people can contend with the heat, but said visitors also are welcome to bring their own drinks.
Artisans will be there selling their creations, and there will be live music.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Young girl drowns at Aransas Pass Aquatic Center
- Wheel of Fortune Live! is coming to Corpus Christi
- Potentially dangerous bacteria found in Gulf of Mexico poses health risk to Coastal Bend community
- First stay cable to be installed on Harbor Bridge Project
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.