TYLER, Texas — Nearly 860,000 shelter cats are euthanized each year according to the SPCA.

While those numbers are decreasing, many shelter cats are still in need of a good home.

June is National Cat Adoption Month and it serves as a way for shelters and rescue centers to find cats their forever home.

"Cats are cool," the SPCA of East Texas' Kat Cortelyou said. "My cat plays fetch, one of them plays fetch the other one likes to try to wake me up when I'm snoring by jumping on my face."

As of now, the rescue center is home to about 90 cats and kittens.

"We had 15, a total of 15 cats and kittens dumped in kennels at our adoption center out by the fence," Cortelyou said. "And it was like 90 degrees outside. And we took them in. But we are like all the other rescues and shelters around here, overrun right now with animals and we are super full and just, you know, we're running out of room."

During the entire month of June, the SPCA of East Texas is offering discounted adoption fees for all cats and kittens.

"So if people come down and they fill out their application and they go through the vetting process, and they're approved right now you can get a cat for $35," Cortelyou said. "So, fully vetted, microchips spayed, neutered, whatever -- it's all done."

TYLER ANIMAL SERVICES

The City of Tyler is also offering up a way to get your family a pet!

Now through Friday, August 30, Tyler Animal Services is offering adoptions for dogs and cats at no cost.

Those interested in adopting a pet will need to bring a donation of at least 25 pounds of dog or cat food in unopened bags, two bags of white towels or washcloths, or an unused doghouse. Donations will cover the adoption fees.

All donated food will be placed in the Pet Food Bank to help those that are having financial trouble and are considering surrendering their pets.

“By giving these families a helping hand, we are able to keep pets in their homes and reduce the number of animals coming to the shelter,” said shelter manager Shawn Markmann.

Towels and washcloths will be used at the shelter to clean and comfort the thousands of animals that come in each year.

Dog houses are distributed to those homeowners in need of adequate shelter for their pets.

All adoptable animals are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccinations and microchipped prior to adoption.

If you are interested in adopting a pet or want to take a look at the furry friends that available, visit the SPCA of East Texas and Tyler Animal Services.