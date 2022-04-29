Social media post bullies autistic student

Grand Saline ISD says racial bigotry or bullying has no place in the district.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINEOLA, Texas — A shocking photo from a Grand Saline high school student is making rounds across social media. It’s getting sharp backlash for targeting another student’s race and disability.

Zion Gilliam-Beck shot a basketball around in his driveway without a care in the world.

He had no clue he was bullied on Thursday.

“There was a young man at Grand Saline that posted a picture of Zion on Snapchat,” Tiffani Beck, Zion's mom said.

She adopted Zion 4 years ago. With her permission- CBS19 is only showing you this photo for context.

Another student took this photo of Zion washing his hands in the restroom and posted it on snapchat mocking his autism and calling him the N word. The photo spread quickly.

“There are so many people who are upset and outraged. I understand that, but I'm so thankful that it will never hurt him or bother him the things that were said because he doesn't understand," Beck said.

Grand Saline ISD released this statement:

Dear Grand Saline ISD Parents and Community,

We are aware of a vicious social media post a student made involving another student at Grand Saline High School. It is being handled appropriately as spelled out in our Student Code of Conduct. While we have taken several opportunities to guide our students in the proper use of social media and how to treat our fellow humans, this action fits nowhere in our expected behavior. This is a great time for us as a school and for you as parents to double our efforts in teaching our children proper behavior including the use of social media. Racial bigotry, bullying, and any other hurtful actions from one student to another will not be tolerated in GSISD. Please encourage your children to bring any inappropriate social media posts to an authority figure at school instead of reposting. Though it may be well-intentioned, reposting has the potential to cause even more harm. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to be a part of your children’s education!

Micah Lewis, Superintendent

Beck is humbled by the way her community rallied around her son.

“It's really made me think more about the other young man and, and his family and what he's probably going through,” Beck said.

Growing up autistic, Beck said Zion was in and out of foster homes.

Born weighing just one pound one ounce, the nutrient deficient infant is now a vibrant 18-year-old who’s been on vacation, been to prom and soon- graduation.