Surprise your valentine with a serenade by East Texas Men in Harmony

Serenade your Valentine with a personalized surprise this year!

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above from February 2019.

The East Texas Men in Harmony Barbershop Chorus is ready to spread the love during their annual Singing Valentine's Fundraiser.

According to the group, the fundraiser offers a variety of Valentine options ranging from $50-$125. Each Valentine comes with a beautiful love song sung by a quartet, a personalized handcrafted card and a red rose.

Valentine's will performed Feb. 13 - 14 from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. within a 50-mile radius of Tyler.

East Texas Men in Harmony also provides COVID-19-safe performances. Masks and social distancing is available upon request. Personalized singing Valentine's via video are also available with a delivery option of email or text for only $30. The deadline for the video option is February 12.