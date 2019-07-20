TATUM, Texas — A Tatum Eaglette will travel to New York in the fall to take part in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

According to Tatum High School, the Eaglette officers were invited to perform in the parade at drill team officer camp.

Kylie Benvidez, a Tatum senior, was chosen as the officer to march in the parade. The school says the other officer fully supported Kylie.

The school says Kylie needs help raising the funds to go to New York for the event. If you would like to help Kylie march in the parade, reach out to the drill team's sponsor Michelle Gilgan at 903-947-0115.