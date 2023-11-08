Tax-free weekend kicks off in Tyler

Throughout Texas merchandise items under 100 dollars can be purchased completely tax free all weekend long.

TYLER, Texas — Throughout Texas merchandise items under 100 dollars can be purchased completely tax free all weekend long.

That includes things like clothing, footwear, and school supplies. Some districts have begun the school year early, affecting businesses, but it’s still a busy time for shoppers.

"It’s still going to be a busy weekend. Last weekend was crazy busy too, so just seeing a lot of shopping," said Randy Smiley, Store Director at Academy Sports Tyler.

So, people are doing more shopping but spending less money. The weekend certainly draws more shoppers to Tyler.

"We are a regional retail center. We’re a destination for East Texas, East Texans to come and do their shopping," said Scott Martinez, CEO of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce. "So, we anticipate an influx of shoppers this weekend from all over East Texas, which is good for our local business."

More shoppers are flooding to Tyler which is driving business up, but the city doesn't directly benefit as much.

"Which 41-42% of its budget come from sales tax, they see a dip. Obviously, it impacts their revenue, and sales tax being such a significant part of their revenue, there is a negative, if you will, just from that perspective," Martinez said.

And there's a specific reason as to why sales tax is so important to Tyler.

"A portion of our sales tax is used for capital projects in the city of Tyler," Martinez said.