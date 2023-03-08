The teen, who they are now officially calling Cordarius, is doing well in foster care.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department posted an update Thursday on the nonverbal teen who was found alone in an alley in January .

According to MPD, the teen, who they are now officially calling Cordarius, is currently healthy and happy in foster care.

After assessments confirmed his classification as someone with an intellectual disability, he is now attending school and receiving services like speech, physical and occupational therapies.

Despite being nonverbal, Cordarius can identify every member of his household by pointing to the appropriate foster sibling when their names are called.

The department also said he listens and follows instructions well, responding positively to playful interactions with his caregivers and foster siblings.

Cordarius is said to be very happy. He has picked up several hobbies like swimming and playing basketball.

Socially, he attends church weekly and other events with his caregivers.