Tell Me Something Good: Lemonade Charity

It's hot in East Texas and a glass of lemonade is a perfect way to cool down. That's where young Rollins came in to help his neighborhoods.

TYLER, Texas — The mercury is continuing to rise in East Texas. What better way to cool down than with a cool glass of lemonade.

A lemonade is stand is typically run by young entrepreneurs who sell their fresh lemonade for a buck. However, Rollins Campbell, a 7-year-old East Texas boy, decided to pay it forward and treat his neighbors with some homemade lemonade.

When he opened his stand, Rollins simply gave it away for free. However, he neighbors were just as generous, giving the young man $160 in tips.

However, Rollins didn't simply pocket the money. He decided to give the money to COVID-19 relief.