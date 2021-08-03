Texas African American Museum in Tyler seeking shoe donations to help developing nations

For every bag of shoes they donate, the museum gets money put into their renovation fundraiser.

TYLER, Texas — The Texas African American Museum in Tyler is partnering with an organization to donate new and used shoes to developing nations.

"We walk around, we purchase a new pair of shoes every month, just think about the people in the other countries that don't have that ability." Museum Executive Director Gloria Washington said. "We are going to refurbish something that we wear for maybe a month and then we discard it put it in the trash or something like that."

For every bag of shoes they donate, the museum gets money put into their renovation fundraiser.

The Texas African American Museum is located in an old fire station on Martin Luther King Junior Blvd. The City of Tyler donated the building but it needs work to be fully converted into a museum.

While you are there donating shoes, you may also want to soak in all of the knowledge the museum offers. Washington volunteers for the museum and serves as the curator and director.

"It's a part of my history, it's a part of my culture," she said. "It's a part of me wanting to show others about my history which is why I love what I do."

She donates her time because she believes in the development and the future of the museum.

"This is such a unique way to raise funds it's such a unique way to help someone else to assist other people," Washington said.

The shoe drive started last week and they have already received some donations.

If you'd like to donate you can stop by the Texas African American Museum located at 309 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in Tyler. They are open Fridays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.