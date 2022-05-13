Fourth graders find their green thumb

Learn Grow Eat Go is a gardening program through Texas A&M Agrilife extension.

TYLER, Texas — Most gardeners you see are adults but Kissam intermediate school fourth graders found their green thumb.

Mrs. Flach’s class planted and learned how to grow their own food through a program called Learn Grow Eat Go.

They learn how to grow produce.

Then they grow it themselves.

They eat healthy meals.

And then they go bear the fruits- and veggies- of their labor.

Learn Grow Eat Go is a gardening program through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.

It supports Title One schools like Kissam Intermediate where more than 80% of students live at or below the poverty line.

School staff said this program exposes students to opportunities they don’t have at home.

Amy Shively, Better Living for Texans agent for Smith County, said the program’s roots are spreading fast.

“Today, a little boy said to me, he goes, Hey, I'm gonna go home, and I'm going to teach my mom how to cook with these onions," Shively said.