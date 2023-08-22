Texas A&M Forest Service provides support to local fire departments in battling wildfires

When flames grow beyond the control of local fire departments, they ask the Texas Forest Service to step in with additional resources.

HENDERSON, Texas — The Texas A&M Forest Service is Texas’s last line of defense against wildfires. When flames grow beyond the control of local fire departments, they ask the Texas A& Forest Service to assist by bringing in the bulldozers.

"And so, the fire departments, volunteer and paid fire departments, they’re usually the first ones on scene. When the fire or the incident grows beyond their capacity, that’s when they call us," said Sean Dugan, Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson.

Not only does the Texas A&M Forest Service provide man-power and heavy machinery to local fire departments but they also provide information and analysis that can help inform fire departments of a situation before arriving to the scene.

"Probably the number one thing our information can do is help fire fighters be informed and provide an expectation of what they may see when they go to a wildfire that day," said Luke Kanclerz a fire analyst for Texas A&M Forest Service. "And it goes down to safety. Helps them know, ‘is this going to be a fire we can easily contain or are these fires going to show more resistance to control.'"

Resistance to control like the fire off County Road 324. Dugan and his team stepped in as soon as the fire transitioned from grass to the trees.

"Once it gets into the timber, or once it gets into the brush, that’s when they call us," Dugan said. "Especially in conditions like this, with it being so hot and dry, and if there’s a wind component, fires are very resistant to control. (They) spread very rapidly and show elevated fire behaviors."