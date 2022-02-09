Texas extends emergency food benefits for February

More than $326 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits will be provided to families

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $326 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of February. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.6 million Texas households.

“We’re thankful to provide the most vulnerable in Texas the ability to provide nutritious and nourishing foods for their families,” said Wayne Salter, Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by Feb. 28.