BOAT SAFETY: Texas game wardens see increase of boaters on Memorial Day weekend

"We want people to have fun, but we're also going to make sure folks are doing it safely."

TEXAS, USA — Memorial Day weekend is one of the biggest weekends for boaters out on the lake.

Gregg County Game Warden Todd Long says it's also a time when he sees more boaters putting their safety at risk.

"We do see some of the common violations, whether it's lack of a life jacket, or maybe expired registration, maybe going a little bit too fast depending on the conditions," Long said.

Texas game wardens have been patrolling some of the popular lakes across East Texas, while also performing safety inspections to ensure boat drivers have these items on board.

"We're going to be checking for the fire extinguisher, throw cushion, your registration and lifejacket," Long said. "Make sure the navigation lights are working correctly and supervise your children on and off the boats at all times."

Long said one of the top violations he sees in boat drivers every year is the overuse of alcohol.

"A little bit of alcohol goes a long way while you're out in the water mixed with the wind and the heat, the sun," Long said. "We're asking people to avoid it or get a designated driver."

Long also said to ensure your boat is well maintenance to avoid mechanical breakdowns before hitting the lake.