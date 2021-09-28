Texas Senate passes transgender athlete bill for the fourth time

Tyler resident Jayden Chapman is 36. He's a crippling accident survivor, a triathlete and he's transgender. He said, "As I transitioned, I didn't really know what to expect as far as what parents might think. But really, nobody had anything but positive comments to say." Though he felt supported by his peers and role models in sports growing up, he knows that's not the case for all the trans kids in Texas waiting to see if Senate Bill 3 becomes law.

Chapman said, "it's basically saying either you can't compete in sports, or you can't be who you are."



the Texas Tribune reports the Texas Senate passed SB3 limiting transgender participation in youth sports four separate times this year. The first three times, the bill failed to pass. The most recent time, SB3 was approved in a 19-12 senate vote.



Chapman said transgender residents are villainized unfairly.



"Sometimes, especially politicians, are trying to make transgender people out to be like this abstract person that you've never met- people who are either out to ruin sports for women or out to be violent in some way- and really we're just your kids' friends. We're your friends," he explained.



SB3 was been sent to the House Public Education Committee but it's unknown when or if it'll be heard. The bill also has yet to get past this stage in the previous three tries.