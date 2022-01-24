TXST football helmet given to Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary

Today the helmet is a prized possession at Jack Elementary, proudly on display for students, staff, and visitors to view and, more importantly, remember.

TYLER, Texas — Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School received a unique and meaningful donation from an alumnus of Tyler ISD.

“I was designing a helmet for our team to wear for our game played on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11,” Director of Equipment Operations for Texas State University Football Andrew Johnson said. “I wanted the helmet to connect to us here at Texas State in some unique way; that’s when I came up with the idea to list the names of the 19 individuals that were either born in Texas or were residents of Texas at the time of the attacks.”

After researching the individual names to go on the helmet stripe, Johnson discovered Dr. Bryan C. Jack was from Tyler.

“That was one of the neat things about this project, getting to learn about each of the individuals represented,” Johnson said. “Once I made that discovery, I felt the right thing to do would be to send the school a helmet that they could display.”

Dr. Bryan C. Jack graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1970. Among his many high school accomplishments, he was the highest-ranking male in his class and was named the “most outstanding student” in math and science. He worked at the Pentagon for more than 20 years. For six years, he was Director of the Programming and Fiscal Economics division. It was said that Jack “crunched the numbers” for the nation’s defense budget.

On September 11, 2001, Jack was a passenger on American Airlines Flight 77. At 9:37 a.m., the plane was flown into the Pentagon, crashing just 200 feet from his office. In 2007, he received the honor of having a new elementary school bear his name.

Today the helmet is a prized possession at Jack Elementary, proudly on display for students, staff, and visitors to view and, more importantly, remember.

“It’s such an extraordinary piece to add to our trophy case on campus,” Principal Brett Shelby said. “We are prideful to know that a Tyler ISD alumnus designed it and that his father works for Tyler ISD. It shows just how deep-rooted pride is when you attend school here in Tyler. The connections and relationships can last your lifetime.”

“I hope that people remember that day for what it was,” Johnson said. “I can genuinely say it was a day that we were all Americans who came together as one. I pray that we never forget the people we lost in the attacks and those who decided to serve and protect us after the attacks. I’m glad that this helmet will help share that bit of history with those who may not have been around to witness themselves.”