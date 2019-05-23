PALESTINE, Texas — The Texas State Railroad has canceled all events including excursions and the Celebration of Steam event planned this weekend.

The cancellations come in the wake of recent inclement weather in East Texas.

Texas State Railroad Due to the storms East Texas encountered this past weekend, all train rides from 5/24/19 - 5/31/19 at #TexasStateRR have been canceled. Regretfully, we have sustained damage that will need extended...

According to the TSRR, the severe weather last weekend caused damage to the the tracks and the cancellations are due to safety.

All excursions between Friday, May 24 and Friday, May 31 are canceled.

The railroad did not say if they would reschedule the Celebration of Steam event.

