Cace Kitchen returning to its roots in downtown Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Cace Kitchen is moving its location to the original location of Johnny Cace's in downtown Longview.

"Just really excited about going back to the where it all started," Cathy Cace, co-owner of The Cace Kitchen, said.

Cathy along with her daughter, Chelsea, has been operating the kitchen since 2016. The Cace Kitchen offers grab-and-go items as well as catering.

In 2015 Johnny Cace's Seafood and Steak closed its doors.

"We've grown our offerings," Chelsea said. "We have a lot more than we did than when we started, and we are also doing wholesale with a lot of different locations in East Texas. We started in Tyler at the Dinner Table."

The Cace name dates back to about 70 years ago to the original Johnny Cace's Seafood and Steak House that was located in downtown Longview.

"Johnny was Chelsea's grandfather and my father in law," Cathy said.

The woman recently received an offer to rent space within the original Johnny Cace's location.

"It felt so meant to be, destiny, fate," Chelsea said. "I had never been in it and just walking through it. Our first couple of walk-throughs, I felt so close to my dad, and my grandfather too because he cooked in that kitchen and my dad and his brothers lived in that building too, for a year or two when they first opened."

There is no exact move-in date yet, however, they're anticipating growing the business.

"We're very excited about [it] and there are yes, very nostalgic feelings about moving back there," Cathy said.