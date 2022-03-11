Local Chick-fil-A restaurants present check to East Texas Food Bank

A total of $12,200 were raised to provide nutritious kid-friendly meals for over 8,000 children in East Texas.

TYLER, Texas — East Texas Chick-fil-A restaurants from the Longview, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Palestine, Tyler, and Texarkana areas presented a check Thursday to the East Texas Food Bank.

The local restaurants raised $12,200 from the sale of cookies and brownies for a week to support the BackPack Program.

One dollar from each sale went to the program, which provides nutritious kid-friendly meals for the weekend to over 8,000 children in East Texas.