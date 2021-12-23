The Salvation Army of Tyler seeks bell ringers to aid in shortage

With only days left in the volunteer season, the nonprofit has only reached 20% of their goal for bell ringers.

TYLER, Texas — Ken Waits volunteers as a bell ringer for The Salvation Army every year. Knowing who he’s helping is what keeps him coming back.

“Having met many of them and kind of humanizing it really makes you see that it's just normal people that are having tough times," Waits said.

This year, his help is especially needed.

Cindy Bell, development director for The Salvation Army of Tyler, said with days left in the volunteer season, they’ve only reached 20% of their goal for bell ringers.

That shortage trickles down to the people who depend on their services year-round.

“It's just that many people we can't serve going forward," Bell said. "People don't realize that the money that we raise at the kettles each year really helps sustain our organization throughout the entire year by providing a shelter for 200 individuals. Also meals for clothing and alcohol and drug assistance.”

The tough spots can’t be ignored, but there is something to rejoice this holiday as well.

Hiway 80 Gateway to Hope has more volunteers than they can keep up with this holiday.

“We're using between 10 and 15 volunteers to help with the set up and putting everything together and passing out the meals and the care packages," said Errin Dixon, site manager.

Hiway 80 only needs 15 volunteers, but they have about 100 of them in a database just waiting to help.

In the future, they’re happy to share the wealth of volunteers with the Salvation Army.

“If Salvation Army would get in contact with us at an earlier date it probably could happen,” Dixon explained.

In the last few days before Christmas, there’s still time to take Wait’s place at his red kettle, or any of the other 42 locations in Smith County.

Wait said, “There's really nothing that puts me in the Christmas spirit like ringing the bell.”

If you'd like to volunteer, click here to get started.