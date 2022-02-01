Theatre Longview set to return to the Longview Community Center stage

This return to the stage comes after the announcement of the HOT funds to grant Theatre Longview for $18,400 from the City's Cultural Arts Advisory Committee

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Community Center has invited the Theatre Longview to return to their stage for their productions. Starting with their next play, "Crimes of the Heart", all productions will occur on the renovated Community Center building.

This invitation to use the Center's theater; box office; and other facilities is part of the Arts!Longview's plan to take on the daily management of the Community Center facility under a long-term contract with the Gregg County Commissioner's Court.

"We are excited to welcome Theatre Longview back to the Longview Community Center," said Arts!Longview Executive Director Christina Cavazos. "This collaborative effort between Arts! Longview, Gregg County and our local arts organizations is bringing renewed life to the Community Center, and we look forward to welcoming the public soon to enjoy live performances again."

Theatre Longview's schedule includes "Crimes of the Heart" by Beth Henley from March 10-13; "Honky Tonk Hissy Fit" by Jones, Hope, Wootten from May 12-15; and "Puffs, Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic" by Matt Cox from August 5-7 & 12-14.

This return to the stage comes after the announcement of the HOT funds to grant Theatre Longview for $18,400 from the City's Cultural Arts Advisory Committee. This is the largest grant given to Theatre Longview from HOT since the organization's creation in 2012.

“We are using this opportunity given to us by the City’s Cultural Arts Commission to the fullest," said Board President Kate Wells. "We welcome anyone who is interested in becoming involved, on stage and off, regardless of their theatrical experience.”

The Community Center's renovations, created under the plans of Gregg County Commissioners' Court and County Judge Bill Stoudt, include an updated main lobby; parlor areas; and a soon-to-be-updated auditorium. The present plan allows non-profit organizations that have been sanctioned by the Arts District to be able to lease the auditorium; meeting rooms; kitchen; and sitting room for any performances and art productions.