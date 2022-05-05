Three students injured in Athens ISD bus crash

ATHENS, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video attached was produced in May 2022.
Three students were injured following a crash involving a school bus from Athens Independent School District Thursday morning.
According to the district, a school bus was traveling west on Loop 7 when a car turned off Robbins Rd. in front of the bus causing a collision.
The drivers of the car and bus were not injured, but three students on the bus were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Athens ISD officials have been reaching out to parents and guardians of all the students on the bus. They are continuing to monitor the situation and will provide updates when available.