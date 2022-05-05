Three students injured in Athens ISD bus crash

The drivers of both vehicles did not need medical attention, but three students on the bus were transported to UT Health Athens with minor injuries.

**EDITOR'S NOTE: The video attached was produced in May 2022.

Three students were injured following a crash involving a school bus from Athens Independent School District Thursday morning.

According to the district, a school bus was traveling west on Loop 7 when a car turned off Robbins Rd. in front of the bus causing a collision.

The drivers of the car and bus were not injured, but three students on the bus were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.