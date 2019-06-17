TYLER, Texas — Before you can ride your horse down old town roads, you have to learn the basics. Tyler Junior College and the Brunson Equestrian Center at the Texas Rose Horse Park team up each summer to host camps teaching children how to ride.

As families arrived on Thursday for the second week of lessons, the horses were in the back in a more laid-back area of the park instead of the fields and arena where professional equestrians compete. The little cowboys and cowgirls were learning to get the tack attached and how to handle the ponies. Once they had the horses saddled and ready to go, the students took them to a nearby round pen to ride.

Caleb Edens brought his children to the Little Pony Express camp, which is designed for elementary school age students.

You can read more from our news partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.