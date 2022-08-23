Tornado damages Winona High School athletic facilities

The tornado touched down just after 10 a.m. Monday.

WINONA, Texas — Just four days out from Friday night football, one of Winona High School's football fields felt a tornado.

"We heard a loud roar. We acted quickly and swiftly and got all our kids sheltering in place," said head football coach Keylon Kincade.

He said all the tornado drills over the nine years he's been at Winona High paid off. No one got hurt, but some facilities took a hit.

The practice field saw minor damage. The storage building beside the practice football field got torn to shreds and the baseball field dugout was destroyed.

The whole city heard the storm roar.

“It’s like oh my gosh what is happening? You’d better get in the bathroom," said resident Pat Dye.

Her neighbor Britney Smith was outside at the time.

“It sounded like a freight train and I’ve never experienced that before," Smith said.

Friday night football brings the city to Winona High's bleachers.

“Rain, sleet, hail snow long as there's no lightning we're gonna play some football," Kincade said.

Though it spun through the practice field, the tornado spared the high school's playing field.