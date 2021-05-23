Group gathers at Texas Capitol to protest legislation aimed at transgender youth

The demonstration was organized by Equality Texas, a statewide organization that works to secure full equality for the LGBTQ+ community.

AUSTIN, Texas — A group gathered inside the Texas State Capitol rotunda Sunday afternoon to protest bills filed in the Texas Legislature this session aimed at transgender youth.

The group, which included members of the LGBTQ+ community as well as allies and family members, brought signs and flags bearing phrases like "Christians for trans rights" and "Some kids are trans, get over it."

"We are about a week away from the end of session and Texas families have not had a moment’s rest from worry as bills like SB 29, SB 1311, and SB 1646 moved through the legislative process. Despite those fears, parents continue to show up at the Capitol with our support to stand courageously in opposition of these bills because they understand the urgency of the situation and consequences of inaction," said Ricardo Martinez, CEO of Equality Texas. "But the impact and trauma of this session will linger with parents as they contemplate leaving the state for one that is less hostile to their children."

Senate Bill 29 would require children to participate in sports according to the sex listed on their birth certificates, rather than their gender identity.

Under Senate Bill 1311, any physician who prescribes hormone therapy or puberty suppression treatment for the purpose of gender transitioning would have their medical license revoked and could not be covered under liability insurance.

Senate Bill 1646 would ban transition-related medical care for children and would also define such care as child abuse.