Longview holds vigil, pays tribute to beloved homeless veteran who recently passed away

Residents say Ronald Pilcher roamed the Longview streets spreading kindness and teaching lessons without even trying.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview residents held a candlelight service fit for a long-burning light in their community.

“I had no idea that the rest of you knew him the way that I do," one resident said.

Neighbors knew Ronald Pilcher as a selfless, kind, private person and a love of peace.

Jessica Garcia says she saw Pilcher as a grandfather.

"If you just needed someone to talk to, he was just there," Garcia said. "You could have a conversation about anything with him.”

One Love Longview helped organize the vigil.

"I think it’s remarkable the impact that one human can have on a community," Amanda Veasy said. "I think the kind of person he was, his character, is displayed heavily here.”

The U.S. Air Force veteran called all of Longview home, often being seen in Longview's downtown area, around the mall and at Whataburger on Gilmer Rd.

Organizers couldn't think of a better way to honor Mr. Pilcher than to serve his favorite breakfast at his memorial. It’s called a “Sausage BOB,” or breakfast on a bun, and he ordered this at Whataburger every single morning for 22 years.

“The staff knew him and they always covered the breakfast for him," said Kayla Richardson, Field Marketing Coordinator for Whataburger. "He always came in and had the exact same thing.”

Neighbors said Pilcher’s death reminds them how fragile life is.

Paxton Honea said Pilcher inspired him to build a homeless shelter with his bare hands.

“He was nice and we really liked him," Honea said. "He was so nice."

Garcia made Pilcher a care package two weeks ago, but she never got the chance to give it to him.

“Whenever I found out, I had just come from my game," Garcia said. "It was so bad. I couldn’t focus. I didn’t believe it. Every single time I would drive by, I would see someone and I would automatically think it was him because I was hoping that it would be."

As "Simple Man" by Lynyrd Skynyrd played in the background, everyone grabbed a candle and used Pilcher’s light to ignite their own.

The fundraiser started to cover Pilcher's funeral costs exceeded its $7,500 goal in two hours.