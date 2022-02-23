Free public Wi-Fi project finished up in Troup

TYLER, Texas — Free public Wi-Fi is now available in downtown Troup.
The Troup Community Development Corp. project to bring 12 routers to downtown finished with the installation of the last one this month after beginning in November. The routers provide about 300 feet of access in every direction and cover an area from west of the railroad tracks on West Duval Street to City Hall and including Patriot Park, the library and South and North Georgia streets.
Suzanne Loudamy, TCDC executive director, said the community will benefit from the free Wi-Fi as businesses use it to conduct transactions and to promote sales and special events.
