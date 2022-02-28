Tyler Model 'A' Club schedules two March outings

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Model “A” Club will hold its regular meeting on Saturday, March 12 beginning at 11 a.m. at Posados Cafe in Lindale, 3201 S. Main St.

After lunch, the club will tour the Old Mill Museum across the road.

The next meeting will be at 10 a.m. March 26 and the club will tour the Azalea Trails in Tyler. Meet at the old Stein Mart on Broadway Avenue. The club will take part in lunch afterwards, restaurant to be determined.