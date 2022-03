A miniature version of the city used to teach children safety tips they can use in real life, was covered in bikes and families

LONGVIEW, Texas — Deborah Anne Williams, 6, zoomed through the streets of Safety City Thursday with her Barbie, Blueberry, tucked safely in her front bicycle basket.

Deborah was dressed in a colorful tutu and pink helmet and came to the Safety City open house with her younger brother George Willis, 3, and parents Will and Lesley Anne Williams.

The Williams family live in Longview but had never before visited Longview’s Safety City.