City of Tyler celebrates the completion of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. improvement project

TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler celebrated the completion of the Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. improvement project on Feb. 22.

This project was in collaboration with the City of Tyler's Engineering Services Department and Texas College. With the $2 million budget, they were able to install upwards of 1.75 miles of sidewalks with ADA accessible ramps; crosswalks; signal improvements at N. Palace Ave. and the Union Pacific Railroad crossing near Border Ave.; historic light poles; and Texas College banners along the street from W. Gentry Parkway to N. Broadway Ave.

Texas College Area Development Plan began the vision for the project in 2009, which then continued with the collaboration with the Tyler First Comprehensive Plan. This plan outlined North End Revitalization, which describes balanced growth initiatives throughout Tyler with specific efforts concentrated on Tyler's North End of the city.

“The planning phase of this project included a stakeholder meeting and a Texas College student focus group meeting in which students discussed key issues regarding housing, transportation, land use needs and student habits,” said District 3 Councilmember Shirley McKellar. “At that time, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard had no sidewalks, no bike lanes and limited clearly marked crosswalks.”