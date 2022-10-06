East Texas church offers program for immigrants to learn English as second language

This semester, 80 students were enrolled across four level classes of ESL starting from beginner to advanced.

TYLER, Texas — Since 2016, Grace Español, a branch of Grace Community Church in Tyler, has offered East Texans a free opportunity that can lead to better jobs and higher education: learning English as a second language.

English as a Second Language classes are held every Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grace Community Church at 3215 Old Jacksonville Highway.

"It all began when we started helping the community fill out legal paperwork and from that, we just saw the need to learn English in our community," said Melissa Russell, Kids Ministry and Grace & ESL volunteer for Grace Español. "We worked with Tyler Literacy Council and they're the ones who have helped us plan this (program) out, from books to the curriculum."

The ESL program offers four levels, starting from beginner to advanced. Each student is tested and placed in the correct class level. There are 20 to 30 students in each class.

"My students now have the opportunity to get better jobs, fill out an application, order their food in a fast food or any restaurant. And some of them enroll in GED classes and later they can enroll at Tyler Junior College," said ESL teacher Paulina Pedroza.

The program's teachers are volunteers of Grace Community Church and local community members. This semester, there are 80 students enrolled in the program and 25 volunteers.

"This program really runs because of our volunteers. They give their time so people can learn more and more everyday," Russell said. "They could be (at) home with their families, but they're here. In their hearts, they want to come and help people that are in need of learning a second language."

As the only Latina teacher in the program, Pedrosa said she donates her time to make a bigger impact in the community.

"I have been teaching English for the last 15 years and the last five years with Grace Español," Pedroza said. "When I came to the United States I realized my English needed more practice and just like my students, I started where they are. We have this wonderful program, where we help our Latino and immigrant community free of charge; we do not charge anything at all."

The ESL program also provides free childcare through GraceKids Ministry ranging from those as young as 6 months to kids in fourth grade.

"When participants sign up to be part of an ESL program, the childcare is included. It just isn't childcare, we're providing quality Christian education by the GraceKids Ministry," said Victoria Calderon, communications member of Grace Community Church.

Community members from different countries around the world enroll in the ESL program that has changed many people's lives by giving them a second opportunity to learn English.

"It's really cool to see a lot of our students that have grown in the program year by year going up to another level of English," Russell said. "They're receiving something that's gonna help them in their future."

To continue growing the ESL program, Russell said volunteers are encouraged to sign up.

"It's something really satisfying to know that you can help somebody, even just sitting in front of them and showing them how to pronounce something correctly. You take it really close to your heart, because you know that English is something that's gonna help them grow as a person," Russell said. "Our volunteers come back because they know that just one little thing makes a total difference in somebody's life."