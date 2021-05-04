Tyler High School senior dies in car crash; family shares her legacy

Patrianna Pettigrew was set to graduate on May 22.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler High School senior unexpectedly died on Saturday in a car crash. Patrianna Pettigrew, or "Pay" to her loved ones, was the life of the party.

Her aunt, Cetha Pettigrew, said, "She stayed crunk. I mean, I hate to use the word “crunk,” but she was just crunk all the time.”

She was supposed to be staying with her grandmom and aunt on Saturday night, but she never showed up.

“When they called, all I could say was ‘no’ or ‘was he sure? 'Where she at?’ You know, ‘Can we go where she is?’” she said.

Her family is still not sure where she was headed that night when she lost control of the wheel and crashed, but they do know how dangerous State Highway 31 can be.

“That's just, that's just a bad highway to me. And I only go down that highway if necessary," Cetha said.

TxDOT's state’s crash records system shows that in the past 10 years, people have died on State highway 31 at a rate more than 6x that of the entire state.

Tyler High School principal Claude Lane offered this statement.