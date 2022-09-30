From internships to full time jobs: TISD Programs help special needs students succeed

Project LINK and Project SEARCH'S primary goal is to prepare each intern for competitive employment upon completion of this skill-building experience.

TYLER, Texas — Getting a job these days is easier for some than others.

It could be especially challenging for students living with intellectual disabilities, which is why Tyler ISD's project SEARCH and Project LINK work to get place them in the careers of their dreams.

A day in Alexia Cobb's life starts bright and early at 6 a.m.

For eight years, Cobb’s served customers in a Christus Trinity Mother Frances hospital cafeteria as an alumna of Tyler ISD’s project SEARCH.

Logan Dockery works at the Tyler ISD transportation department as a project LINK alumnus.

Closing in on his first year, Dockery loves getting his hands dirty by helping build the Tyler ISD Literacy Bus with his bare hands. It’s a library on wheels for low income students.

Now, Cobb and Dockery are pouring into future generations by training other alumni.

“We get to see the reward of employment or a student getting a driver's license or a student getting their own apartment and just seeing everything come to fruition," said Tyler ISD special education coordinator Tracy Johnston.

Program directors say students in this program have a significant disability but an even bigger heart and work ethic.

This work pulled Cobb out of her shell.

CBS19 asked her what advice she would give to other potential interns who may be interested in the program but are shy and nervous like she was.

“I would say don't give up," Cobb responded. "Go ahead, follow your dreams and you can make it.”

Project SEARCH and project LINK are looking for partners to host student employees.