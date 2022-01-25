Tyler Public Library releases their list of February programs

The Tyler Public Library released their daily programs for the month of February to keep the community learning

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in May 2021.

Youth Activities

STEAM Saturday | Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. | Auditorium (first floor)

Kids in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to our Women in Space event! Children will learn about astronauts Mae Jemison and Sally Ride, and afterwards will take up the challenge to make their own lunar landing craft.

Homeschool Libratory | Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. | Makerspace (third floor)

Homeschool Libratory is geared for kids ages five through 12 years old. The February class will focus on the heart and children will be challenged to make a heart pump craft.

Study Buddies | Feb. 3 and 17 at 4:30 p.m. | Makerspace (third floor)

Study Buddies is a tutoring program for children in kindergarten through six grades led by our Library teen volunteers! Teen tutors can help children with assignments and schoolwork in the following subject areas: math, science, social studies, reading and language arts. Registration is required. Sign up to register. Tutoring sessions will be held on the first and third Thursday of each month from February to May at 4:30 p.m. in the Makerspace on the third floor. Visit the Tyler Library website for more information.

Storytime at the Library | Auditorium (first floor)

Join Library staff weekly for reading, singing, activities and playtime during Storytime!

Baby Storytime | Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. | Geared for ages 0 to 18 months.

Toddler Storytime | Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. | Geared for ages 18 to 36 months.

Preschool Storytime | Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. | Geared for ages three to six years.

Take-Home Kits for Kids | Available Feb. 14 | In front of Reference Desk (first floor)

Each month children of all ages can pick up a fun, educational craft or project to take home. Kits are available as supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis. Kits are geared for the following age ranges:

Early Childhood: Polar Bearing Painting

Elementary: Superhero Armbands

Tweens and Teens: DIY Bird Feeder

Makerspace Rover Cart Activity | All month | In front of Reference Desk (first floor)

Each month, our Rover Cart features a STEAM-oriented activity for kids to do when they visit the Library. February will feature a necklace craft to celebrate Black History Month! Kids are challenged to use their creativity while also learning about the symbolism of Black History Month colors.

Pop-Up Programs | Young Adult Area (first floor)

The Library now has pop-up programs! These mysterious programs will feature crafts, activities or games for children of all ages. Listen for the announcement to catch one of these pop-up programs in progress the next time you’re at the Library!

Adult Activities

Downtown Abbey: Murder in the Library event | Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. | Auditorium (first floor)

It's another beautiful day on the country estate of Downton Abbey. Everyone has come together to enjoy a delightful dinner when things turn dark. A murder has occurred! In celebration of the new Downton Abbey movie, the Library is hosting a murder mystery dinner to raise funds for our Friends of the Tyler Public Library. Tickets can be purchased at the Information Desk for $40, cash or check only. Roaring 20's costumes encouraged!

Great Decisions | Wednesdays at noon | Auditorium (first floor)

Check out the Great Decisions Lecture Series on Wednesdays at noon beginning in January. Topics and speakers will be announced each week.

Basic Computer Classes | Feb. 2 and 16 at 9 a.m.| Computer Lab (third floor)

Space is limited. Call the Library at (903) 593-7323 to sign up or sign up on the Tyler Library website.

Feb. 2: Keyboard 101

Feb. 16: Using the Computer

Chess Club | First Saturday each month at 10 a.m. | Makerspace (third floor)

Check out the Chess Club or learn how to play at these monthly meetings.

Club Read | Last Tuesday each month at 10:30 a.m. | Makerspace (third floor)

This month’s book club read to discuss is The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett.

East Texas Genealogical Society | Second Saturday at 2 p.m. | Auditorium (first floor)

For all who love history and genealogy, check out the East Texas Genealogical Society.

Meditation | First and third Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. | Makerspace (third floor)

Adults can destress and learn meditation techniques in a group setting.

Open Door Writing Group | Wednesdays at noon | Makerspace (third floor)

Are you a writer? The best way to hone your craft is to work with fellow scribes, and the best place to do that is at your local library! Join our Open Door Writing Group as they share their work, discuss the writing process and offer advice.

Quilting | Thursdays at 10 a.m. | Makerspace (third floor)

For all those who love to quilt, join the quilting group.

Tai Chi | Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. | Auditorium (first floor)

Adults can learn the martial art of Tai Chi.

Yoga | Mondays at 5:30 p.m. | Auditorium (first floor)