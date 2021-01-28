Tyler nonprofit seeks loving homes for hundreds of fosters

BCFS Health and Human Services have over 300 children in foster care and they need homes for them. Here's how to help:

TYLER, Texas — If you have a loving home and room to spare for someone in need, BCFS Health and Human Services are looking for you. They need foster parents to care for the growing number of kids in the system.

“Here in Tyler, we have somewhere between 300-400 youth that are in foster care and are in need of families," Carla McCalope, the leader of the initiative, said.

So, what does it take to be a foster parent?

“Well, when you're looking at fostering, you have to understand that you are accepting a child into your home that has had trauma and may have some cognitive delays, may have some intellectual delays, or even some physical delays due to that trauma," McCalope said.

The service center begins by screening a household to make sure the family and the child are compatible, the home is safe and to learn what kind of child they’d like to foster. One family may prefer a teenage girl because the rest of their children are teenage girls, while another may want a boy younger than five.

Besides these, there are some other things to consider.

“Will they understand that the goal is family reunification, and be helpful in that aspect of helping to reunify this child back with their bio parents?" McCalope said. "Or, are they willing to adopt this child if reunification is no longer an option?"

This question marks the differences between fostering and adopting. Foster parents care for a child until they can be reunited with their birth parents. But once a child is adopted, the foster parent legally takes the biological one’s place.

As a child ages out of the system, there are resources to help them adjust to life as an adult.

“They get assistance with a tuition and fee waiver. They also would receive assistance with rent, utilities, groceries, and things of that nature,” McCalope said.

These children just need someone to invest in them now.

“We have this campaign called 'Be the Reason' and we want everyone to think about being the reason a child has a safe home, be the reason the child has a loving family, be the reason that a child can go to school today, and not have to worry about food," McCalope said.